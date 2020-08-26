Gibson (1-3) gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Gibson allowed a pair of two-run homers in the contest, to Matt Olson in the fourth inning and Marcus Semien in the fifth. Gibson then got into trouble early in the seventh, and reliever Ian Gibaut allowed two inherited runners to score. The 32-year-old Gibson saw his ERA inflate to 5.73 with a 1.48 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 33 innings this season. Wins are hard to come by for any Rangers pitcher this season -- the right-hander will look for his second of the year in a tough home matchup with the Dodgers on Sunday.