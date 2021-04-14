Gibson (2-0) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Rays to a pair of runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out three across seven innings.

Following an abysmal first start to the season, Gibson has looked sharp over his last two outings, including a solid performance against the Rays. After the 33-year-old plunked a batter in the first inning, he followed suit by allowing an RBI double to Joey Wendle. A fielding error by Nick Solak allowed one more (unearned) run to score, but that would be the last blemish of the night under Gibson's watch. It was relatively smooth sailing the rest of the way for the right-hander, who has now allowed one earned run over his last 13 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling at home Sunday against the Orioles.