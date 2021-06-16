Gibson allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings and did not factor into the decision in a 6-3 extra-inning loss to Houston on Tuesday.

Gibson quelled the Astros' powerful lineup through five shutout innings before getting nicked for a run in the sixth. He left with a 2-1 lead and was one strike away from his fifth win of the season, but reliever Josh Sborz blew the save in the ninth. Gibson has one win and six no-decisions over his last seven starts, posting a 2.03 ERA over 44.1 innings during that stretch. The right-hander is expected to kick off a series against Oakland on Monday.