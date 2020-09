Gibson (1-5) took the loss in Thursday's game against the Angels, allowing five runs on 10 hits and three walks across 5.2 innings. He fanned three.

Gibson's outing got off to a rough start with the right-hander allowing a three-run homer to Jared Walsh in the first. Mike Trout added a solo shot in the fifth before Andrelton Simmons chased the 32-year-old with a sixth-inning RBI double. Gibson will look to pick up his first win since Aug. 15 when he takes the ball Tuesday in Houston.