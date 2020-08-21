Gibson took a no-decision during Thursday's loss to the Padres, surrendering five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings.

Making his first career start at Petco Park and first start against the Padres since 2017, Gibson turned in a shaky outing against a volatile lineup. The bulk of his damage came in the fifth inning, when for the fourth night in a row, the Padres cranked a grand slam. This time it was Eric Hosmer who inflicted the damage. Gibson also gave up an RBI single to Wil Myers in the first frame. Across five starts this season, the right-hander owns a 4.73 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. He'll battle Oakland on Tuesday.