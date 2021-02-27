site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-kyle-gibson-throwing-mondays-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Throwing Monday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gibson will start Monday's spring game against San Francisco, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers kick off the Cactus League on Sunday when swingman Wes Benjamin starts. Gibson is the first established starter scheduled to throw, and he's the putative Opening Day starter for Texas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 13 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read