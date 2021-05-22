Gibson yielded one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in Friday's win over Houston. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Aside from an Aledmys Diaz RBI groundout in the second inning, Gibson kept the Astros pretty quiet Friday. He would've improved to 4-0 if the Rangers' bullpen didn't meltdown in the eighth and allow Houston to force extras. Still, he lowered his season ERA to a terrific 2.24 with a 48:19 K:BB through 60.1 innings. Gibson is projected to face Seattle on the road next week.