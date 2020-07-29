Gibson (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Rangers fell 4-1 to the Diamondbacks, getting charged with three unearned runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The only runs against the right-hander came in the first inning, after a two-out throwing error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base kept the line moving for Arizona. Gibson wound up throwing 93 pitches (55 strikes), so he at least got to show he was fully stretched out. With the Rangers' new ballpark looking to be pitcher-friendly, Gibson could be a solid source of ratios this season, but wins might be hard to come by unless the team's offense wakes up.