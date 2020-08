Gibson allowed three runs on four hits and two walks and struck out nine over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Gibson was solid in his second start of the year, but he gave up homers to Matt Olson and Ramon Laureano to account for the three runs. The 32-year-old Gibson has a 2.45 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 11 innings this season. He'll keep searching for his first win when he starts versus the Mariners at home Monday.