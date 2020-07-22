Gibson is scheduled to start the fourth game of the season, Tuesday, July 28, against the Diamondbacks.

Gibson had a final tuneup Tuesday when he allowed five runs on six hits and struck out four over five innings. Normally a premier groundball pitcher, Gibson surrendered three home runs during the start. "I think the ball was up just a little bit," Gibson told Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News. "In some of the situations with the home runs, I probably threw the wrong pitch at the wrong time, probably the ones they were looking for. They took some really good swings on pitches that were actually located pretty good." Much of the talk about the Rangers' new stadium, Globe Life Field, centered around its spaciousness and not being conducive to home run hitters, but that was not evident Tuesday.