Gibson (4-0) earned the win Friday, giving up five hits while striking out five without walking a batter over 5.1 scoreless innings against Tampa Bay.

Gibson was activated off the injured list Friday and was on a pitch limit, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The right-hander threw 73 pitches, which is a bit more than the trainers recommended. The Rangers' ace lines up to pitch next Friday, kicking off a road trip against the Dodgers.