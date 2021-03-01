Gibson added a cutter over the offseason, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Gibson already had a rather full repertoire, throwing four pitches (a four-seam fastball, sinker, changeup and slider) all at least 14 percent of the time last year while also working in the occasional curveball. He might need a new weapon to stay relevant heading into his age-33 season, as he's coming off a year in which he struggled to a 5.35 ERA, his worst mark since his debut back in 2013. Of course, it's far too soon to say whether or not the cutter will actually make him a better pitcher, but it could provide a reason to believe in him should he look like a better pitcher in his first few starts.