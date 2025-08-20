Higashioka (hamstring) is starting behind home plate and batting out of the cleanup spot in Wednesday's game against the Royalls.

Higashioka has been out of the Rangers' lineup for the past four games due to a hamstring injury, but he has been given the green light to play Wednesday. In 17 games since the All-Star break, Higashioka has slashed .298/.322/.579 with one steal, nine runs, four home runs and eight RBI over 59 plate appearances.