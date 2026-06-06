Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Hits in four straight

Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.

Higashioka ignited Texas' three-run sixth inning with a leadoff homer, his fourth of the season. The blast also extended a hit streak to four games, during which he's 7-for-13 with three extra-base hits, two RBI and five runs scored. He's appeared in 32 games and is essentially sharing catching duties with Danny Jansen (41 games), but Higashioka has been the better hitter. He's has a .712 OPS compared to Jansen's .586 OPS.