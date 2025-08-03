Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Higashioka opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the third inning and broke a 2-2 tie in the 10th with an RBI single. In 17 games since July 4, the veteran backstop has posted a remarkable 1.142 OPS with nine extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored. For the year, he's slashing .269/.316/.431 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 22 runs scored and three steals across 212 plate appearances.