Higashioka (hamstring) is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Angels on Monday.

It'll be the fifth straight game Higashioka will miss while he works through a strained right hamstring, though he could be available off the bench to pinch hit. Jonah Heim will serve behind home plate and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.

