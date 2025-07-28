Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Not in Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higashioka (hamstring) is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Angels on Monday.
It'll be the fifth straight game Higashioka will miss while he works through a strained right hamstring, though he could be available off the bench to pinch hit. Jonah Heim will serve behind home plate and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.
