Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Out of Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higashioka is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt against the Yankees.
Higashioka started each of the previous two contests and five of the last six games, but he'll take a seat in Monday's series opener. Jonah Heim is doing the catching and batting eighth for the Rangers.
