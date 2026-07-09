Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Pops homer in loss

Higashioka went 1-for-1 with a solo home run as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 13-1 loss to the Angels.

Higashioka popped the homer in the eighth inning to get the Rangers on the board. He stayed in the game as the pitcher, allowing two runs on two hits and a hit batsman in an inning of mop-up duty in the blowout loss. Higashioka has gone 8-for-37 with two homers and a 5:9 BB:K over his last 14 contests, but he's in the backup role behind Elias Diaz while Danny Jansen (forearm) remains out. On the year, Higashioka is batting .223 with a .672 OPS, six homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and three doubles over 166 plate appearances.