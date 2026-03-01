Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Ready to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higashioka (back) will start at catcher and bat third in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.
The veteran backstop had been out of the spring lineup for the past four days due to a back issue but appears to be good to go moving forward. Heading into his second season in Texas, Higashioka is likely to be part of a timeshare with Danny Jansen behind the dish.
