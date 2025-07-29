Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Rejoins lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higashioka (hamstring) is starting behind the plate and batting seventh against the Angels on Tuesday.
Higashioka missed five games since July 23 due to a strained right hamstring, but he's good to go Tuesday. The catcher was removed from the game July 22 when he suffered the injury. The 35-year-old was slashing .362/.367/.596 in July prior to missing time.
