Higashioka (hamstring) is starting behind the plate and batting seventh against the Angels on Tuesday.

Higashioka missed five games since July 23 due to a strained right hamstring, but he's good to go Tuesday. The catcher was removed from the game July 22 when he suffered the injury. The 35-year-old was slashing .362/.367/.596 in July prior to missing time.

