Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a double in Friday's 2-0 win over the Tigers.

Higashioka's bat has come alive of late. He's hit safely in six straight, going 9-for-24 (.375) with two home runs, a double and four RBI during the streak. He continues to share the catching with Jonah Heim while both get opportunities as the DH.

