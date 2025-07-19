Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Runs hit streak to six games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a double in Friday's 2-0 win over the Tigers.
Higashioka's bat has come alive of late. He's hit safely in six straight, going 9-for-24 (.375) with two home runs, a double and four RBI during the streak. He continues to share the catching with Jonah Heim while both get opportunities as the DH.
