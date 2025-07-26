Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Still out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higashioka (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Saturday marks the third consecutive start Higashioka will miss since he strained his hamstring during Tuesday's contest. Manager Bruce Bochy previously said he was hopeful the 35-year-old catcher could avoid a trip to the injured list, though that may change if his absence extends another couple of games. Jonah Heim will draw another start behind the plate and bat ninth Saturday.
