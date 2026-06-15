Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Strokes three-run homer Sunday

Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox.

Higashioka conquered the Green Monster with a three-run homer to extend the Rangers' lead in the second inning. With a single added in the seventh frame, Sunday marked the 36-year-old's third multi-hit effort over his past 10 appearances. The catcher has shown signs of improvement at the plate of late, lifting his season slash line to .235/.313/.391 with five homers, three doubles, 14 RBI and 15 runs across 128 plate appearances.