Lynn (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, getting hammered for eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out three as the Rangers fell 11-5 in Oakland.

The A's posted single runs off the right-hander in the first two frames, including a solo shot by Matt Chapman, before the floodgates opened in the fourth. Lynn had lasted at least five innings in each of his first four starts, but this was the second time he's been tagged for at least seven runs, leading to a rough 6.51 ERA. He'll look for a better result Sunday in Seattle.