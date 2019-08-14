Lynn (14-8) allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Lynn's lone blemish came on a solo home run by Randal Grichuk in the second inning. Otherwise, his only trouble came in the fourth frame when he loaded the bases with one out, but forced a pop out and line out to close the inning. Though Lynn has now lost each of his past two starts, he's surrendered only two earned runs across 12 innings while striking out 14. For the season, he maintains a solid 3.54 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. He'll look to turn in another strong start in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday against Minnesota.