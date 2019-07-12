Lynn (12-4) picked up the win after allowing six hits and two walks while striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings Thursday night against the Astros.

The All-Star break was evidently kind to Lynn, who blanked Houston through seven frames. The 32-year-old right-hander continues to throw the ball well, as he's now given up just two earned runs over his last three outings (22 innings), and he's managed to collect five straight victories. Lynn will head into his next start with a 3.69 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 134:28 K:BB across 122 innings.