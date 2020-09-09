Lynn (5-2) earned the win over the Angels on Tuesday, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Lynn entered the contest having lost each of his previous two starts, but he was able to get back into the column with a strong outing against the Halos. The right-hander needed 114 pitches (72 strikes) to get through seven innings, but a solo home run off the bat of Jared Walsh was the only damage Los Angeles was able to muster against Lynn on the scoreboard. The veteran will carry a 2.52 ERA and 0.98 WHIP into his next start, at home against Oakland on Sunday.