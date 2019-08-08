Lynn (14-7) took the loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Indians after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

Lynn delivered another workhorse performance as he threw 73 of his 120 pitches for strikes, but the Rangers mustered only one extra-base hit to saddle him with the loss. The veteran right-hander has given up five runs (three earned) and has a 26:7 K:BB across his last three starts, covering 20 innings. Lynn's next start should come next week in Toronto.