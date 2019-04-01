Rangers' Lance Lynn: Disappoints in team debut
Lynn allowed seven runs on 10 hits and struck out five over 5.2 innings Sunday against the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.
Lynn never managed to settle in during his first outing of 2019, surrendering at least one run in the second, third, fourth and sixth innings. Despite this, the Rangers would come away with a win in the bottom of the ninth because of a wild pitch by Pedro Strop. Lynn's Texas debut didn't go as planned, so he'll hope for a more favorable outcome in his next start Friday against the Angels.
