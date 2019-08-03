Lynn (14-6) picked up the win in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out 10.

The right-hander delivered his 16th quality start of the season while fanning double-digit batters for the sixth time. Lynn will take a 3.71 ERA and 170:35 K:BB through 148 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Cleveland.