Rangers' Lance Lynn: Ends season on high note
Lynn (16-11) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over 7.1 innings Sunday, striking out 10 as he picked up his 16th win of the season in the finale against the Yankees Sunday.
Lynn was locked in for the most part as his only mistake was a solo shot given up to Aaron Judge in the third inning. The right-hander recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second consecutive outing and had the most wins in a season since 2012 when he had 18 with St. Louis. Lynn had a great bounceback season in 2019 after posting career-lows in wins and career-highs in ERA and WHIP a season ago. The 32-year-old figures to be a key part of the Rangers' rotation next summer as he and Mike Minor make a great dynamic duo.
