Lynn allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings in Wednesday's no-decision at Boston.

Lynn authored his seventh straight quality start, posting a 3.18 ERA while striking out 57 over 45.1 innings during that stretch. The burly right-hander is tied for eighth in the AL with 93 strikeouts. Lynn carries his quality-start streak into his next scheduled outing Monday at home against Cleveland.