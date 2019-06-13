Rangers' Lance Lynn: Extends quality-start streak
Lynn allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings in Wednesday's no-decision at Boston.
Lynn authored his seventh straight quality start, posting a 3.18 ERA while striking out 57 over 45.1 innings during that stretch. The burly right-hander is tied for eighth in the AL with 93 strikeouts. Lynn carries his quality-start streak into his next scheduled outing Monday at home against Cleveland.
