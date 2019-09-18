Lynn (14-11) took the loss against the Astros on Tuesday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Rangers eventually fell 4-1.

Lynn served up three long balls, but luckily they were all solo shots, allowing him to limit the total damage against him to four earned runs and work seven innings for a second straight start. The right-hander continues to be a workhorse starter for the Rangers, sporting a 3.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and excellent 224:57 K:BB across 195.2 innings. He lines up to take on the Athletics for his next start in a Sunday road matchup.