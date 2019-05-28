Lynn (6-4) took the loss against the Mariners on Monday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out 10 and walking three as the Rangers lost 5-2.

Lynn turned in his fourth straight quality start and his second straight effort with double-digit strikeouts, but wound up getting tagged with the loss as his offense didn't provide him with much support. The veteran is in a nice groove at the moment, although a handful of blowups still leave his ERA at 4.66 and his WHIP at 1.39 through 67.2 innings.