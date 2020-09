Lynn (6-2) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning the win over Oakland.

After Lynn allowed an RBI groundout in the first inning, he silenced the Oakland lineup over the next six frames, allowing just three baserunners the rest of his outing. The 33-year-old lowered his ERA to a stellar 2.40 alongside a 79:23 K:BB over 71.1 innings this season. Lynn will aim for his third straight victory against the Angels on the road Saturday.