Rangers' Lance Lynn: Fans 12 in victory
Lynn (15-11) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out 12 and earning the win over Oakland.
Lynn was spotted a 4-0 lead before he even stepped on the mound and he rolled through a few scoreless frames before allowing one run in the fourth and fifth innings. It was his first win since Aug. 2 and his first double-digit strikeout performance since Aug. 23. Lynn will carry a 3.76 ERA into Saturday's home tilt against the Yankees.
