Lynn gave up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings in Friday's no-decision against the Athletics.

Lynn got off to a shaky start by surrendering a run in the first inning, but he'd settle down and put up zeros in four of the next five frames and turned in a quality start. While he certainly pitched well enough to win, the bullpen would give up the lead in the seventh inning. Regardless of the outcome, the 32-year-old right-hander has now delivered six consecutive quality starts and owns a 4.39 ERA with 85 strikeouts across 80 innings this season.