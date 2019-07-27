Lynn (13-6) picked up the win Friday after holding the A's to two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings.

Lynn worked himself out of a jam in the first inning after two straight errors by Danny Santana allowed both Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman to reach. Lynn then walked Matt Olson to load the bases, but fanned Matt Canha for the first out. The only damage of the inning came from a sacrifice fly by Ramon Laureano. The final blemish came from an RBI single by Canha in the third. With the win, the right-hander evened his season record against Oakland (1-1) while snapping a two-game losing streak. Lynn has pitched at least six innings in 17 straight starts, tied for third longest in franchise history. The 32-year-old will carry a 3.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 160:33 K:BB into a Friday matchup against the Tigers.