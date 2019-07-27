Rangers' Lance Lynn: Fans eight in win
Lynn (13-6) picked up the win Friday after holding the A's to two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings.
Lynn worked himself out of a jam in the first inning after two straight errors by Danny Santana allowed both Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman to reach. Lynn then walked Matt Olson to load the bases, but fanned Matt Canha for the first out. The only damage of the inning came from a sacrifice fly by Ramon Laureano. The final blemish came from an RBI single by Canha in the third. With the win, the right-hander evened his season record against Oakland (1-1) while snapping a two-game losing streak. Lynn has pitched at least six innings in 17 straight starts, tied for third longest in franchise history. The 32-year-old will carry a 3.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 160:33 K:BB into a Friday matchup against the Tigers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...