Lynn allowed struck out eight and allowed one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings during Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks. He did not factor in the decision.

The 33-year-old missed out on the win since most of the Rangers' scoring came during a five-run seventh inning, but it was another dominant start regardless. Lynn has given up only three hits and six walks while recording 17 strikeouts through 12 scoreless frames to begin the season. He'll look to keep things rolling next week in Oakland.