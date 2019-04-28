Lynn (3-2) allowed one run on three walks and five hits in seven innings Sunday, earning the win over Seattle. He struck out nine batters.

Lynn has been all-or-nothing so far in 2019. Sunday was his second outing this season where he allowed one run and struck out nine batters, but he's allowed seven or more runs twice as well. His 33:11 K:BB is solid despite an ugly 5.45 ERA. He'll look to ride this momentum against the Blue Jays next Sunday.