Rangers' Lance Lynn: Fans season-high 11 in win
Lynn (6-3) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out a season-high 11 in a 5-3 victory over the Mariners.
The right-hander ran up a huge pitch count in the dominant performance, firing 75 of 120 pitches for strikes, so it wouldn't be surprising if Texas found a way to give Lynn some extra rest before his next start -- currently scheduled for Sunday, on the road against the Angels. Whenever he takes the mound next, he'll carry a 4.67 ERA and 60:19 K:BB through 61.2 innings with him.
