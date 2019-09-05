Lynn (14-10) took the loss Wednesday as the Rangers fell 4-1 to the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out seven.

Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres both took the right-hander deep, the first time since July 21 that Lynn has served up multiple homers. He'll carry a 3.81 ERA and 209:53 K:BB through 181.2 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Rays.