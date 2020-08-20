Lynn took a no-decision during Wednesday's loss to the Padres, giving up two runs on eight hits while striking out six across seven innings.

Making his first start against San Diego since 2017, Lynn limited the Padres' damage to a pair of solo home runs by Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis in the third inning. Otherwise, the right-hander did not issue any walks and provided depth into at least the seventh inning for the third time this season, including a complete game during his last start at Coors Field. Lynn will look to defend his shiny 1.37 ERA and 0.81 WHIP on Monday against Oakland.