Lynn (2-0) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks across five innings Sunday, striking out six batters and earning the win over the Angels.

Lynn cruised through four shutout innings before coughing up a two-run shot to Tommy La Stella in the fifth frame. The veteran starter has allowed two or fewer runs in all four starts this season, sporting a 1.16 ERA through 23.1 innings. He'll get a tough road matchup against the Rockies on Saturday.