Rangers' Lance Lynn: Finds groove after first inning
Lynn allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings in Friday's game against the Angels.
The Angels did all of their scoring damage in the first inning off Lynn, who labored through 30 pitches and was clearly frustrated by that. "I'm not gonna lie, my fastball command wasn't where I would have liked," Lynn told Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News. The positive news is that Lynn was able to find a groove following the first. The Rangers were hoping to get three innings out of the right-hander, but he hit is targeted pitch count and was removed during the middle of the third inning. Lynn will try to hit 65 pitches when he makes his next start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.