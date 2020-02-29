Lynn allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings in Friday's game against the Angels.

The Angels did all of their scoring damage in the first inning off Lynn, who labored through 30 pitches and was clearly frustrated by that. "I'm not gonna lie, my fastball command wasn't where I would have liked," Lynn told Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News. The positive news is that Lynn was able to find a groove following the first. The Rangers were hoping to get three innings out of the right-hander, but he hit is targeted pitch count and was removed during the middle of the third inning. Lynn will try to hit 65 pitches when he makes his next start.