Lynn (2-1) gave up two runs on seven hits with three walks while striking out two through 5.2 innings in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Lynn only forced six swinging-strikes, but he was effective enough to hold the Angels to two runs Wednesday. After giving up seven runs in his first start, the 31-year-old has delivered three solid performances. The right-hander has a 2-1 record and a 4.44 ERA through four starts this season. Lynn will make his next start Tuesday in Oakland.