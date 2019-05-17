Lynn (5-3) allowed one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals.

Lynn allowed a leadoff baserunner to score in the first inning but shut down the Royals from there to earn his fifth win. While his 4.94 ERA and 1.43 WHIP aren't particularly strong, Lynn has been able to pitch deep into games and has been fairly effective, recording five quality starts in his nine outings this season. He'll look to turn in another strong start in his next effort, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Seattle.