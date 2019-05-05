Lynn (4-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out three over six innings in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

This was not a strong performance from the right-hander, but the Rangers' offense powered him to another win, his fourth in his last five turns. Lynn is doing a good job keeping the ball in the yard and his walk rate is down overall -- the ERA estimators suggest he deserves quite a bit better. That said, you need not look further back than April 23 for an example of the type of downside Lynn brings to the table (eight runs over 3.1 innings). Lynn gets the Astros in Houston next week.