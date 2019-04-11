Lynn (1-1) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lynn kept his mates in the game as Arizona starter Robbie Ray no-hit the Rangers through five innings. The bats eventually came alive, putting up runs in each of the final four innings to make a winner of Lynn, who laid claim to the second win by a Texas starter. Lynn's next projected start is Monday at home against the Angels.