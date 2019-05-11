Rangers' Lance Lynn: Hurt by long ball in loss
Lynn (4-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on six hits -- including three solo home runs -- and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight as the Rangers fell 3-0 to the Astros.
The right-hander attacked the zone, throwing 70 of 118 pitches for strikes, but got a little too much of the plate at times and couldn't afford any mistakes with Justin Verlander locked in for Houston. Lynn will take a 5.48 ERA and 44:17 K:BB through 47.2 innings into his next start Thursday in Kansas City.
